David Daniel Bird is wanted by Port Alberni RCMP. The 43-year old is facing multiple violent offences. (RCMP PHOTO)

David Daniel Bird is wanted by Port Alberni RCMP. The 43-year old is facing multiple violent offences. (RCMP PHOTO)

Port Alberni RCMP search for man wanted for multiple offences

David Daniel Bird is wanted for robbery, forcible confinement and other charges

Police in Port Alberni are looking for a man wanted for multiple violent offences.

Port Alberni RCMP have asked for the public’s assistance in finding David Daniel Bird, 43, who is wanted for robbery, forcible confinement, break and enter and assault with a weapon.

Bird is 183 centimetres (six feet) tall, 75 kilograms (170 pounds), has black hair, brown eyes and a tattoo on the left side of his neck.

Police say Bird should be considered armed and dangerous, and if observed should not be approached. Instead, call the Port Alberni RCMP At 250-723-2424.


susie.quinn@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

PORT ALBERNIRCMP

Previous story
Brian Kingzett named new executive director of B.C. Salmon Farmers Association

Just Posted

From left to right: Brody Chambers came in second place, Auzton Shaw earned a bronze medal, Rylan France won a bronze medal, and Maven Speck-Labree came in second place. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
PHSS wrestling team wins medals at Icebreaker tournament in Nanaimo

The warming centre in Tahsis, where people were without power in January, 2022. Photo courtesy SRD
Workshops to help build extreme temperature resiliency in North Island

Victor’s Secret Fashion Show is returning to Port McNeill Jan. 28. (North Island Gazette file photo)
Victor’s Secret Fashion Show is returning to Port McNeill for 10th anniversary show

Whiskers and her 2022 calf. (Doug Bradshaw photo)
‘Who’s who’ of the Island’s humpback whale community surfacing around Port Alice