Port Alberni RCMP searching for more victims in sexual assault investigation

Colin Robert Hall has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault

Port Alberni RCMP are looking for more possible victims after a local man was arrested for multiple sexual assaults.

In March of 2019 the Port Alberni RCMP began a sexual assault investigation against Colin Robert Hall, 40, and he was arrested shortly after.

Through investigation multiple victims were identified, and it was determined that allegations spanned several years and possibly occurred in other locations. A number of the victims have been determined to have been minors at the time of these allegations.

In May 2019 Colin Robert Hall was arrested on these new offences and has since been charged with seven counts of sexual interference, seven counts of sexual assault, and three counts of invitation to sexual touching.

Colin Robert Hall was released on a recognizance of bail with several conditions including;

• Not to have contact with any of his alleged victims

• Not to be alone with any person under 18 years of age

• No activities, volunteer or job with persons under 18 years without permission of a bail supervisor

• Not to be found where persons under 18 years of age may be found (including school grounds, playgrounds, swimming areas public parks etc.)

Colin Robert Hall’s next court date is set for Sept. 11 in Port Alberni.

Police are advising the public that if they see Hall breaching any of the above noted conditions, they are to call the Port Alberni RCMP at (250) 723-2424 or 911 immediately.