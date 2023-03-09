Emergency crews respond to a logging truck crash on Franklin River Road just outside the City of Port Alberni on March 9, 2023. (SUSAN QUINN / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Port Alberni under emergency water restrictions after logging truck crash

Incident severed city’s main water supply line; restrictions in place ‘until further notice’

The Port Alberni area is currently under water restrictions after a logging truck crash damaged the city’s main water supply line.

The City of Port Alberni and the Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District (ACRD) are asking residents to limit water use until further notice. Stage 3 water restrictions have been implemented, effective immediately, for the City of Port Alberni, Hupačasath First Nation, Tseshaht First Nation, the Beaver Creek Water Local Service Area, and the Franklin River Road area. These restrictions will be in place until further notice. Residents are asked to conserve as much water as possible during this time.

The water line was damaged after a motor vehicle accident on Franklin River Road involving an unloaded logging truck. According to the ACRD, the truck veered off the road and went into a ravine, damaging approximately 10 metres of the city’s main water line and structural supports.

Water quality is unaffected by this incident, and water continues to be safe for consumption but the city is asking for water use to be limited to essential use.

In Stage 3 water restrictions, the outdoor washing of cars, boats and houses, as well as driveways and sidewalks, using treated drinking water is prohibited. The refilling of private pools, spas and garden ponds is also prohibited.

This is a developing story. More come…

