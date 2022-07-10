Port Alberni RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance to locate Amber Manthorne, who is missing from the Alberni Valley. Her vehicle was located Saturday, July 9 south of Nanaimo, but Manthorne is still missing (PHOTO COURTESY RCMP)

Port Alberni RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance to locate Amber Manthorne, who is missing from the Alberni Valley. Her vehicle was located Saturday, July 9 south of Nanaimo, but Manthorne is still missing (PHOTO COURTESY RCMP)

Port Alberni woman’s car found in Nanaimo, but woman is still missing

No one has heard from Amber Manthorne since July 6, say RCMP

A Port Alberni woman is still missing even though RCMP in Nanaimo have located her vehicle.

Port Alberni RCMP received word on Friday, July 8, 2022 that Amber Manthorne had not been seen or heard from by friends and family since Wednesday, July 6. They put out a public request for people to watch out for Manthorne or her vehicle, a white 2021 Jeep Compass with BC licence plates.

Manthorne’s vehicle was located south of Nanaimo on July 9, Port Alberni RCMP Const. Rick Johns said. Manthorne, however, was not with her vehicle. “We are still looking for Amber, we are still following the evidence, and tips that we receive from the public,” Johns said.

“Investigators have been working around the clock to find her.”

Officers have secured Manthorne’s residence and her vehicle, and are asking the public to keep an eye out for Manthorne. She is 155 centimetres (five feet one inch) tall, slim with blond hair, in her 40s according to friends, and may be with a male known to her. The RCMP declined to name the male.

Johns dispelled a rumour circulating on Saturday that a body was found on Smith Road near McLean Mill. He said no body was found, the rumour was false.

“We ask that the public continue to keep an eye out for Amber…It is out of character for her to be out of touch with family and friends for this long.”

Anyone with information on Manthorne’s whereabouts is asked to call Port Alberni RCMP at 250-723-2424.


susie.quinn@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Breaking NewsPORT ALBERNIRCMP

Previous story
Economists expect Bank of Canada to hike key interest rate by 0.75% on Wednesday

Just Posted

BC Ferries is warning customers it is experiencing issues with credit and debit transaction onboard its vessels and at many of its terminals Friday due to the nationwide Rogers outage. (Black Press Media file photo)
Rogers outage affecting use of debit, debit credit cards at BC Ferries terminals, on vessels

An art show was part of Gold River Days in 2021, and it's the kind of event the new society will be putting on in the future. Photo courtesy Keith Broad
Gold River, Tsa’xana and Nootka Sound gets art boost with new society

Campbell River Fire Department. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Driver airlifted after logging truck roll over south of Campbell River

The Hyde Creek Music Festival made its return this year on July 2 with a great lineup of bands and some warm weather. See more photos on page nine. (Debra Lynn photo)
Hyde Creek Music Festival returned for some fun in the sun