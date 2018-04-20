Port Alice CAO says goodbye for Sayward

“This decision was by no means an easy one to make.”

PAUL CARVER PHOTO Former Port Alice CAO sitting at his desk at the Village of Port Alice Municipal Offices.

Port Alice’s Chief Administrative Officer (CAO), Paul Carver, has officially resigned.

Carver came to the Village of Port Alice in June of last year, accepting a one-year-contract as the Village’s CAO.

Carver, who has over 30 years of civil engineering experience, has now accepted a position as CAO for the Village of Sayward.

“This decision was by no means an easy one to make, as Port Alice has been my home for nearly a year,” said Carver, in an email interview with the Gazette. “Mayor, council, and the community welcomed me with open arms. I fully understand that mayor and council could not offer a longer contract due to the uncertainties surrounding the mill.”

He added that he found Port Alice’s mayor and council “were amazing to work with. Their hard work and dedication to the community was incredible.”

Carver moved to Port Alice from Vanderhoof, leaving behind his wife and son. He said the position in Sayward is a longer-term contract that will enable him to finally move his family to the island.

Carver said highlights from his time in Port Alice include the completion of the new 300,000 gallon water reservoir, which replaced an old and deteriorating wood stave tank, and the securement of grant funding through the Rural Dividend Program to upgrade the public marina. “I’ve had the fortunate opportunity to work with an amazing team of dedicated hard working professionals, where the well-being of the community was always front and centre.”

The position Carver has accepted in Sayward, which he will begin on April 30, also includes the responsibilities of Financial Officer.

“Having a full plate like this is common in smaller communities with limited finances and staffing levels,” said Carver, adding, “Being a civil engineer, having all those extra responsibilities is nothing new for me.’

Carver said he is looking forward to being closer to a larger centre, as the proximity to Campbell River may give him the opportunity to pursue his love of music and join, or form, a local rock band.

“Music has always been a stress release for me and like I’ve said for a number of years, I’m a government worker by day and a rock star wannabe by night,” laughed Carver.

The Manitoban-born Carver also noted his experience in Port Alice has made the thought of eventually retiring on the island more appealing.

“I’m going to miss the North Island and the amazing people that live here,” said Carver. “I have said numerous times that Port Alice is a hidden gem just waiting to be found.”