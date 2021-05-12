Port Alice Community Centre closes for the summer

The village will save money by having it closed

WRITTEN BY DEBRA LYNN

The Port Alice Community Centre closed May 1 for the summer.

According to Bonnie Danyk, the Village of Port Alice’s CAO/CFO, council made the decision to close the centre because the COVID restrictions do not allow group activities, such as yoga, which resulted in the centre seeing very little use.

The village will save money by having it closed. The community centre was operating at reduced hours, so only one staff member was working there. The worker will not be laid off and will be employed elsewhere in the organization.

City CouncilCoronavirus