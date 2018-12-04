Port Alice fire department responds to only one rescue call in October

The fire department has 15 active members who respond to a number of calls.

Port Alice Fire Chief Gerry Rose released a monthly fire department report to Port Alice’s council, which may indicate the department continues to meet community’s needs.

The fire chief had given the council a monthly fire department report for the month of October on Nov. 28. According to the report, there are 15 active members, with one currently on leave. The department had responded to only one rescue call, one fire call, and held a public relations event. The department also has one honorary member.

During October, the department has also held a number of practices and responded to a number of calls, which include:

Oct. 2 – Low slope practice, with 8 members participating.

Oct. 9 – Hydrant practice and internal sweep, with 9 members.

Oct. 13 – Fire alarms went off at Forest Grove apartments, with 4 members.

Oct. 16 – Pumper practice, with 10 members.

Oct. 23 – Auto accident call-out, power lines down, and a call-out, with 6 members.

Oct. 30 – Truck checks and association meeting, with 10 members.

Oct. 31 – Halloween fireworks, with 5 members.

The village also reported that there were zero false alarms, mutual aid calls, or lift assist calls.

According to last year’s report, there were only 13 active members. Then-finance officer Bonnie Danyk, who is now the acting chief administrative officer for the village, noted the preferred number of members was 15 volunteers. The village, compared to the report given last year, has met that demand and continues to hold practices.