HANNA PETERSEN PHOTO Port Alice Health Forum Society presents lunch and flowers to the staff at the Health Centre to show their appreciation.

Port Alice Health Centre receives special appreciation

Society makes luncheon to recognize healthcare staff

The Port Alice Health Forum Society showed their appreciation for the entire staff at the Port Alice Health Centre by making them special lunch and delivering flowers.

The May 23 Luncheon was organized by Valerie Eyford, Chairperson of Port Alice Health Forum Society, along with members Polly Steele, Rose Klein Beekman, Sandra Morgan, and Catherine Beatty.

“We at the Port Alice Health Forum Society along with the members of our community would like to express our appreciation for all the care and attention that you give us,” said Eyford, during the luncheon adding “We are blessed to have a health care team that is not only knowledgeable, professional but truly cares.”

Health Centre staff present during the luncheon include Dr. Dana Hubler, Dale Sweeney, Yvonne Spafford, Marnie Chase, and Narda Bradshaw.

The Port Alice Health Forum Society also recognized staff that was unable to attend the luncheon who include Silja Hitchen, Lynette Parish, Elaine Tregonning, Juliet Brownrigg, Tiffany Sholes, Ashley Boese, Howard Glueck, Chad Labatt, Lilian Ruiz, Cathy McCormick, Danielle Froese, Carol Corfe, and Dr. Ian Mackenzie.

“We hope to make an “Appreciation Day for the Staff of the Port Alice Health Centre” an annual event!” said Eyford.

The Port Alice Health Forum Society will also be hosting a special presentation Thursday, June 21 at 7:00 p.m. at the Port Alice Community Centre featuring refreshments and door prizes.

Guest speakers include Better at Home Coordinator Tammy Miniham and Bobbie Lucas from North Island Community Services who will be speaking about the Volunteer Transportation Network.

