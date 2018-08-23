Port Alice Highway wildfire still burning on north side of Larry Lake

A lightning storm that occured on the night of Aug. 10 was the cause of the wildfire.

The wildfire that was burning near the Port Alice Highway has been extinguished, though Strategic Wildfire members who were at the scene today say it is still burning on the north side of Larry Lake.

The Port Alice highway is currently open for business, with one lane traffic only through the section of the road where the wildfire was previously burning.

The wildfire was first discovered burning in steep ground above the highway on Aug. 11 and was estimated at 10 hectares in size by Aug. 20.

Thanks to wildfire crews, Port Hardy Fire Rescue members, and the support of heavy equipment and aircraft, the wildfire that was threatening the Port Alice Highway has been contained.

