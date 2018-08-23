Port Alice Highway wildfire still burning on north side of Larry Lake

A lightning storm that occured on the night of Aug. 10 was the cause of the wildfire.

The wildfire that was burning near the Port Alice Highway has been extinguished, though Strategic Wildfire members who were at the scene today say it is still burning on the north side of Larry Lake.

The Port Alice highway is currently open for business, with one lane traffic only through the section of the road where the wildfire was previously burning.

The wildfire was first discovered burning in steep ground above the highway on Aug. 11 and was estimated at 10 hectares in size by Aug. 20.

Thanks to wildfire crews, Port Hardy Fire Rescue members, and the support of heavy equipment and aircraft, the wildfire that was threatening the Port Alice Highway has been contained.

According to the Coastal Fire Centre, a lightning storm that occured on the night of Aug. 10 was the cause of the wildfire.

 

Previous story
Handgun ban issue fires up candidates in B.C. city

Just Posted

Port Alice Highway wildfire still burning on north side of Larry Lake

A lightning storm that occured on the night of Aug. 10 was the cause of the wildfire.

NIC’s new Aboriginal Leadership certificate program

“There’s a high demand on Vancouver Island for workers with experience working with First Nations”

Call for Nominations – Premier’s Awards for Indigenous Youth Excellence in Sport

Deadline to submit nominations is Friday, September 28, 2018, at 4:30 p.m. (PST).

Seven Hills Golf and Country Club’s Mens Night results

Seven Hills Golf and Country Club’s Wednesday Mens’ Night Results Fourman Scramble.

Foul play not suspected in man’s death in Chemainus

Long attempt made to revive unidentified person on the dock

Big Island feels the effects of approaching Hurricane Lane

Hurricane Lane could be the most powerful storm to hit Hawaii since Hurricane Iniki in 1992

Vancouver Island’s Green Grocers with Soul

Daisy and Adam Orser have a passion for local, quality food at the Root Cellar in Victoria

Handgun ban issue fires up candidates in B.C. city

Opinions vary on whether prohibiting handguns would stop gunplay in Surrey

Meet Sophie Fenlon, Executive Chef

Try her food at Victoria’s Vis À Vis bouchon Bar and the Penny Farthing Pub

UBC professor creates ancient language for Hollywood blockbuster

The film Alpha is set 20,000 years ago

B.C. Little Leaguers to be honoured at Blue Jays game; PM offers congratulations

Surrey baseball entourage ready to fly home after being on the road for more than a month

Threat prompts evacuation of B.C. retirement home

The investigation into the alleged threat in Kelowna remains active and ongoing at this time.

‘Grocerants’ on the rise as supermarkets try to lure shoppers to linger longer

Diners at the new T&T destination receive gloves — no cutlery — and sit in the seafood department

Prime Minister visits wildfire crews as hundreds of blazes burn in B.C.

Three structures were lost as a wildfire skipped through the middle of Lower Post

Most Read