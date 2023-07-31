Port Alice initiates wildfire resiliency plan

Chantal Dunne, a forester with Strategic Natural Resource Consultants in Prince George, gave a presentation at the Port Alice Community Centre on July 20. This was the first step of a process for preparing for the possibility of wildfire around the village.

Dunne is a registered forest technologist with the Association of Forest Professionals in B.C. and has been a local firesmart representative for about three years. Her role in forestry is to work with communities, First Nations municipalities and cities to plan for wildfire resiliency. She has been working with the village of Port Alice for several months.

Dunne explained how a community wildfire resiliency plan is built around seven firesmart disciplines: education, legislation and planning, development considerations, interagency cooperation, cross-training, emergency planning and fuel management.

Factors in the category of education that contribute to wildfire resiliency, Dunne suggests, can include special signage in parks or other public areas, outreach to children and activities such as a firesmart preparedness day.

For legislation and planning, she says a community needs to develop a wildfire-specific emergency plan, adding to the emergency management plan created for tusnamis, floods and earthquakes.

In the area of development considerations, Dunne says that communities are tasked with developing a series of restrictions for new development that follow firesmart disciplines. As an example, Dunne suggested, “you don’t want to use cedar… for your roof because it is highly flammable, so we want you to use something like shingles or tin, something that’s going to let the embers roll off of it instead of sticking and burning.”

She says the village would need to review current bylaws to see where they contradict firesmart disciplines and then make changes.

Regarding interagency co-operation, the village would work with BC wildfire, the volunteer fire department, and any other agency that may provide funding, training, general support and vice versa. A community firesmart resiliency committee, which has already been started, can implement a plan for outreach and determine potential aide opportunities.

In the discipline of cross-training, a community works with BC wildfire so that structural firefighters know how to fight a wildfire.

“Structural firefighting and wildland firefighting are two completely different beasts…,” said Dunne.

She added that the more people who learn about wildfire firefighting the better, “… especially in Port Alice’s case, because it’s kind of in the middle of nowhere so the more people that we have trained to fight wildfire… is a plus, always.”

For emergency planning, Dunne says the community would be required to appoint a firesmart co-ordinator. The community would need to learn about firesmart landscaping, how to protect houses, what is the prime ignition zone and determine how to mitigate for the fact that Port Alice is a one way in/one way out community, by identifying alternative evacuation routes. Two complete infrastructure assessments would need to be completed, analyzing the community centre, fire halls, the health centre, power lines internet cables radio towers… “anything that is an aide in emergency management response.”

Home ignition zone assessments would need to be done for houses directly on the urban-wildland interface, the area where trees meet communities.

Two areas outside the village have been identified as moderate or high ignition zone areas. Fuel management for these areas would entail removing some, but not all the trees, and removing slash.

The community can obtain funding for training, studies and equipment, including a trailer of firefighting gear, through BCM (Business Continuity Management). Dunne says there’s no guarantee, but funding is likely. She says the funding body is not likely to say no if communities provide a reasonable rationale. She says, “… there’s millions of dollars available for funding for this. They want to help.”

bc wildfiresvancouverisland