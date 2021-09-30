Port Alice power outage caused by transmission circuit failure

Another power outage has hit the North Island.
Over 600 customers in Port Alice are currently without power due to a transmission circuit failure that occured before 11:00 p.m. on the evening of Sept. 29.
“Strong winds and heavy rain through the night have caused a number of outages in the northern region of Vancouver Island,” stated BC Hydro on its website.
BC Hydro listed Oct. 1 at 12:15 a.m. as the estimated time for the power coming back on to the area.
Both Port Hardy and Port McNeill currently have power.
