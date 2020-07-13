Port Alice RCMP are asking the public to slow down in construction zones

An alleged dangerous speeding incident has caused Port Alice RCMP to issue a request to the public.

“On July 9, 2020 staff working at the construction site at the old Neucel Mill building area on Marine Drive in Port Alice reported a dangerous speeder,” stated Port Alice RCMP Cst. Rebekah Draht via news release. “The vehicle was described as a black Ford Ranger with a male driver. According to witnesses on site, the male had been driving in an excess of 80 kilometers and hour and was purposely trying hit mud puddles in an effort to get the construction crew soaked.”

The matter is still under investigation.

Meanwhile, the Port Alice RCMP are requesting that public respect the speed limits posted in the area. “The speed limits have been enacted in order to ensure the safety of everybody working as well as motorists on the road,” added Draht. “The Port Alice RCMP are increasing patrols in that area and will be issuing tickets should the speed limits not be adhered to. The minimum ticket for speeding in a construction zone is $196 and points on one’s license.”

