Port Alice RCMP ask for the public’s help in retrieving a stolen telescope

Do you have any information about a stolen telescope?

“In the evening of July 7 … Port Alice RCMP received a complaint of a stolen telescope from the balcony of one of the apartment units on 791 Marine Drive,” stated Cst. Rebekah Draht via news release. “Sometime between the evening of July 6 and the afternoon of July 7, a telescope and tripod were stolen.The matter is still under investigation. The Port Alice RCMP are also reminding the public to lock up and secure valuable items.”

If anyone has knowledge of this crime or any other or who is responsible, please contact the Port Hardy RCMP at 250-949-6335 or the Port Alice detachment at 250 284-3353. If you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit their web site at www.crimestoppers.ca. They are open 24/7. Crime Stoppers is anonymous and does not subscribe to call display and calls are not traced or recorded. You do not have to give your name, address or telephone number and you do not need to testify in court. If your information leads to an arrest or charge you may be eligible for a cash award of up to $2000.00.

