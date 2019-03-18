DEBRA LYNN PHOTO The Scotia Bank in Port Alice will be closing as of Oct. 24.

Port Alice Scotiabank branch closure bad for business and elderly

Port Alice is going through a transition to a more diversified economy that includes tourism.

A matter of days after the Neucel Specialty Cellulose pulp mill told its remaining 12 workers they were going home without pay, Scotiabank gave notice that they are pulling out of Port Alice as of Oct. 24.

For many residents, the two events are inextricably linked. In the meantime, small local businesses are left with more hurdles to overcome in order to keep operating.

In an email on March 15, Krista Stewart, Manager of Canadian Banking Communications for Scotiabank in Toronto, has stated that after a review of their branch network that includes a full area market analysis, they made the “difficult decision” to close the Port Alice branch because, “We recognize our customers’ needs are changing with more people choosing online and digital channels.”

New resident, Dan Ulrich, of The Lighthouse Inn B & B, is not too concerned about the closure as he, and many of his generation, do all their banking online. He does believe, however, that it could be an issue for some seniors.

Marny Graham of Port Alice Petroleum Products says the branch closure is “terrible!” because she will not be able to do her bank deposits and get change every day. She is also concerned for older people who don’t have a computer, internet, or even a vehicle to go Port Hardy to pay bills. In October or sooner, she intends to pull all her accounts out of Scotiabank.

Port Alice resident Tiffany Sholes has worked for the Credit Union in Campbell River for six years, on the front line and behind the scenes. She is aware of how banks don’t want to pay for front line people because they are paying for real estate, as well as those people’s wages. She thinks, “it is a thing of the past to have a teller.”

Sholes hasn’t had an account in a traditional bank for 10 years. She banks with Tangerine and has found that she has saved thousands in bank fees and interest.

In spite of her enthusiasm for online banking, Sholes acknowledges that the closure of Scotiabank branch in Port Alice will be hard on businesses. A daily one-and-a-half-hour trip to Port Hardy and back to make a deposit will be costly and stressful. If their accounts are run tight, they will have to make those deposits to cover debits and avoid delinquencies/NSFs. This situation may attract thieves if businesses who try to avoid daily trips to make deposits have more cash on hand and in safes.

Sholes mentioned that there a few Interactive teller machines (ITMs) in use Down Island that are like an ATM where you can interact with a live teller remotely. Perhaps something like this is the solution for Port Alice.

Port Alice, having had a sudden and significant influx of new residents, is going through a transition from an industrial based economy to a more diversified one that includes tourism. In the summer, the village fills up with summer residents and tourists even though there is not enough infrastructure to support them. The closing of the Scotiabank branch could discourage entrepreneurs from investing in these badly needed services.

Mayor Kevin Cameron says the situation is upsetting but adds that he is actively working with council to find another lender to fill the gap. He emphasizes that it is important not to engage in negativity, as this is all part of a paradigm shift that is going on worldwide. He believes Port Alice will come out of this better in the end.

Scotiabank will be holding a town hall meeting on Tuesday, March 21 at the village’s community centre to answer resident’s questions. The meeting will be from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

– Debra Lynn article

Previous story
UPDATE: Highway 1 now open after avalanche
Next story
Facebook announces changes to political advertising to meet new federal rules

Just Posted

Port Alice Scotiabank branch closure bad for business and elderly

Port Alice is going through a transition to a more diversified economy that includes tourism.

VIDEO: North Island Bantam Eagles blast Kelowna Rockets in first game of the Championships in Port Hardy

The Eagles are back in action at 7:30 p.m. tonight against the Dawson Creek KFC Canucks.

Pacific Coastal’s 2019 summer schedule offers new, non-stop service from Vancouver to Port Hardy and Bella Bella

Pacific Coastal Airlines is pleased to announce its 2019 Summer Schedule for… Continue reading

Mowi Canada West releases statement on Nanaimo teenager’s workplace death

“Our thoughts are with the family at this time, all of us at Mowi are devastated by this tragedy.”

MLA Claire Trevena talks 12 new licensed child care spaces to Port Hardy

“Parents have struggled to find adequate child care for years”

Defiant vigil starts healing in New Zealand after massacre

Police say the gunman in the shooting that killed 50 acted alone

B.C. First Nations’ intake of essential nutrients could drop by 31%: study

Professors project the nutrient decrease by 2050 if climate change mitigation continues as is

Man enters unlocked B.C. home with knife, sexually assaults 22-year-old

Investigation ongoing after woman sexually assaulted in Greater Victoria early Sunday morning

Trudeau fills vacancy in cabinet with B.C. MP Joyce Murray

Murray, 64, was elected in 2008 and served previously as a minister in B.C.’s provincial government

Gunman kills 3 on Dutch tram; mayor says terror likely

Utrecht police release photo of 37-year-old man born in Turkey who is ‘associated with the incident’

Facebook announces changes to political advertising to meet new federal rules

Bill C-76 bans the use of money from foreign entities to conduct partisan campaigns

Corey Hart delivers tearful speech, big finale at Junos as he’s inducted into hall of fame

Hamilton-founded rock act Arkells won group of the year

Travel expected to be slowed by fallout from fire at Toronto’s Pearson airport

All U.S.-bound flights from Terminal 1 were cancelled Sunday night after the fire broke out near a security checkpoint

Leivo nets shootout winner as Canucks edge Stars 3-2

Schaller scores first 2 goals of season for Vancouver

Most Read