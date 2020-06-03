The Don Cruickshank Memorial Arena in Port Hardy could potentially be getting almost three million in grant funding for maintenance. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)

Port Hardy arena waiting for almost three million in grant funds needed for maintenance

The funds will be going towards upgrades to the arena and the lobby entrance.

The Don Cruickshank Memorial Arena in Port Hardy is still waiting for grant funds needed for improvements to the building.

Port Hardy’s Chief Administrative Officer Allison McCarrick noted council directed staff to apply for the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program – Northern and Rural Communities stream, as this program “provides the district 100 per cent funding for the project, except for any overruns, if approved.”

The funding is just shy of three million dollars and, if approved, will be going towards numerous upgrades to the arena as well as the lobby entrance.

She added that approval of the grant funding has been delayed due to “the current concentration of efforts being placed on the COVID-19 pandemic” and that the district is “hoping to hear very soon.”

infrastructure

