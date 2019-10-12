Port Hardy awarded ‘Level 4’ recognition by Green Communities Committee

The District of Port Hardy has been awarded ‘Level 4’ recognition by the Green Communities Committee.

Port Hardy council received a congratulatory letter at their Oct. 8 meeting, which was brought up for discussion at the table.

“On behalf of the joint Provincial-Union of British Columbia Municipalities (UBCM) Green Communities Committee (GCC), we would like to extend our congratulations for successfully achieving your goal of corporate carbon neutrality for the 2018 reporting year,” wrote Tara Faganello, Assistant Deputy Minister Local Government Division Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing. “As a signatory to the Climate Action Charter, you have demonstrated your commitment to work with the Province of British Columbia and UBCM to take action on climate change and to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in your community and corporate operations.”

Faganello noted the work the district has undertaken to reduce and offset its corporate emissions “demonstrates significant climate leadership and sets the stage for broader climate action in the community. Your leadership and commitment continues to be essential to ensuring the achievement of our collective climate action goals. As a Charter signatory who achieved Level 1, Level 2 and Level 3 recognition, and additionally met the goal of corporate carbon neutrality for the 2018 reporting year, you have been awarded Level 4 recognition – ‘Achievement of Carbon Neutrality’.”

“I think it’s quite remarkable that we’ve moved up in terms of achievement of carbon neutrality,” said Coun. Fred Robertson. “I really have to acknowledge staff… staff makes it happen… and while I think this is addressed to Mayor Dugas and council, I think the people who actually made it happen on the ground is staff.”

“It is a big deal,” said Dugas. “Four is the highest level you can get, so that’s a pretty great accomplishment and we’re very happy about that, and we are very proud of staff who made that happen for us and our municipality.”

The GCC was established under the Charter to support local governments in achieving their climate goals. In acknowledgement of the efforts of local leaders, the GCCis again recognizing the progress and achievements of local governments through the multi-level Climate Action Recognition Program.