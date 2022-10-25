Port Hardy awards contract for liner installation at dormant indoor swimming pool

The pool has been closed for much needed repairs since June of 2021

There’s been another update on the fate of Port Hardy’s dormant indoor swimming pool.

The District of Port Hardy posted on social media that staff and council are “committed to bringing the pool back online for all to enjoy,” and as such, they would be taking a moment to answer some questions they’ve received.

The main question asked was when is the district going to have the indoor pool fixed so that it can finally reopen.

“Great question,” answered the district, before stating it had “issued a tender for the pool liner in August, only a couple of weeks behind schedule; tenders were returned in late September. After close review, the district is awarding the contract. This means the liner will be ordered, with delivery anticipated for Dec. 31, 2022.”

The district did not say what company won the tender bidding, but did note that residents will “start to see physical work happening in the coming months around the pool. The liner is built and then shipped in pieces and put together on site, but much prep work must be done before arrival.”

Originally, the district had planned to entirely replace the 40+ year old pool with a state of the art multiplex. However, after being turned down for funding by the federal and provincial governments, council decided to move forward with a “Pool Revitalization Project” that would simply upgrade the existing pool.

The pool has been closed for much needed repairs since June of 2021.

@NIGazette

editor@northislandgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

infrastructureSwimming