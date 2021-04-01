(Waivin Flags Taxi photo)

Port Hardy business receives funding from the province

Waivin Flags Taxi received $27,000.

Waivin Flags Taxi is one of 2o inter-city bus operators and 55 regional airports approved to receive funding to help them stay open and provide essential transportation services to British Columbians.

The Port Hardy based taxi and bus company received $27,000.

“Our government is working to keep vital services operating during this unprecedented time, and this funding will help British Columbians – especially those in rural areas of the province – have a safe and reliable way to travel to essential appointments,” said Rob Fleming, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. “We know inter-city bus companies and regional airports were in critical need of funding to keep their operations going during COVID-19. With this investment, inter-city buses and regional airports will now have the funding they need to continue operating and serving people.”

The Province has issued a one-time investment of $6.2 million to a number of inter-city bus operators and $16.5 million for regional airports to support operations between April 1, 2021, and March 31, 2022. The bus operators and airports will use the funds to pay for operating costs, like maintenance expenses for buses, air terminals and runways. The funds will also go toward payroll, rent and other overhead costs to keep these services operating.

The funding will help operators recover from this challenging time and build back even stronger.

This funding builds on additional financial support provided by the Province to the transportation sector. This includes allowing taxi operators to defer licence renewals if they are not operating, rather than losing their licences and having to reapply, as well as ensuring taxi companies can access and benefit from the Small and Medium Sized Business Recovery Grant program.

In addition, over $1 billion in joint funding with the federal government will allow TransLink, BC Transit and BC Ferries to maintain essential transportation service levels throughout the province and help make sure fares remain affordable as part of BC’s Restart Plan.

The Province has provided a one-time investment of $6.2 million to 20 inter-city bus companies throughout B.C. to help them operate and recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The following companies have met the eligibility criteria and are approved to receive funding:

Northern B.C.

Adventure Charters InterCity Bus: $127,795.68

Cold Shot Bus Service: $102,060

Eagle Transit Ltd.: $79,047

Cariboo

Owl Bus (Lillooet Car Pool): $38,016

Kootenays

Whitewater: $4,380

Thomson Okanagan

Big White: $20,970.75

Mountain Man Mike: $136,800

Silver City Stagelines: $189,675

Thompson Valley Charter Ltd.: $123,624

South Coast

Blue Cactus Coach Lines Ltd.: $130,171.50

Epic Rides: $224,400

Rider Express Transportation: $1,188,000

Squamish Connector: $128,174.40

Sunshine Coast Connector Ltd: $29,484

Universal Coach Lines Ltd.: $232,869.60

Whistler Rides: $70,200

Vancouver Island and Gulf Islands

Tofino Bus Services Inc.: $1,152,184.50

Waivin Flags Ltd.: $27,000

West Coast Trail Express: $704,700

Wilson’s Transportation: $1,467,223.20

