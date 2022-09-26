Port Hardy Chamber of Commerce sets date for online All Candidates Forum

The event will be on Oct. 1 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. online via Zoom

The Port Hardy Chamber of Commerce has chosen Oct. 1 for the online All Candidates Forum. (Screenshot)

The Port Hardy Chamber of Commerce is pleased to present the All Candidates Forum for the 2022 Municipal Election on Saturday, Oct. 1.

The event will be from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. online via Zoom and moderated by Elizabeth Aman-Hume, you will be able to meet your candidates seeking election, and submit your questions.

As a non-partisan and member-driven organization, the Port Hardy Chamber of Commerce plays an important role during elections by ensuring that issues of importance to our members are given the profile they deserve. On Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, Port Hardy along with all of British Columbia will be electing local government representatives to municipal office.

While the B.C.economy is performing relatively strongly compared to other provinces, some sectors have still not recovered from the impacts of COVID-19 and there are concerns about what impacts a potential Fall wave could have on the province’s economy. It is critical that candidates are aware of the need for policies that focus on building a strong and vibrant business community.

We have prepared a list of questions that the BC Chamber of Commerce has recommended as the top issues in this election. We will also be taking a few questions from you, and we ask that you submit them ahead of time. If we don’t get to all your questions at the event, we will ask the candidates to respond to us by email and we will share their answers with you.

This event will be recorded for those who are unable to attend.

This event is free and open to all, but please preregister for access at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_LJnIMGkKTRuJs798BM-mmg

Once you have registered you will be sent an email with a link and instructions on how to join.

You can also submit your questions by phone by calling (250) 949-7622.

