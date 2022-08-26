North Island Gazette file photo

North Island Gazette file photo

Port Hardy council appoints interim Chief Financial Officer

Chief Administrative Officer Heather Nelson-Smith appointed to interim CFO

Port Hardy council has approved an interim Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

At a special meeting on Wednesday (Aug. 17), Port Hardy council voted in favour of filling the vacant position of the Director of Financial Services by appointing Chief Administrative Officer Heather Nelson-Smith to CFO under the Community Charter.

The appointment is a temporary one until the District of Port Hardy is able to hire a new Director of Financial Services.

