Port Hardy council appoints interim Chief Financial Officer

Port Hardy council has approved an interim Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

At a special meeting on Wednesday (Aug. 17), Port Hardy council voted in favour of filling the vacant position of the Director of Financial Services by appointing Chief Administrative Officer Heather Nelson-Smith to CFO under the Community Charter.

The appointment is a temporary one until the District of Port Hardy is able to hire a new Director of Financial Services.

