Port Hardy council creates subscription-based portal for agendas and minutes

It was a “council decision based on presentation by staff during financial planning budget meetings.”

THOMAS KERVIN PHOTO Port Hardy council has decided to start using a new subscription-based portal for agendas and minutes.

Port Hardy council is actively working towards being more transparent in the way they do business.

A new service is now being offered by council, a subscription-based portal for individuals and parties who are interested in keeping up to date with the publication of the district’s meeting agendas and minutes.

All you have to do to sign up is go to https://porthardy.civicweb.net/Portal/.

According to Chief Administrative Officer Allison McCarrick, council made the decision to start using this new subscription-based portal because of its “operational efficiencies” and its “environmental impact.”

When asked how the portal became a reality, McCarrick noted it was a “council decision based on presentation by staff during financial planning budget meetings.”

Port Hardy Mayor Dennis Dugas did not respond by presstime to an email request for comment on the new way of delivering agendas and minutes to the public.

As a comparison, Port McNeill council has had an email list anyone can join to receive agendas and minutes (just contact the town office) for at least 10 years now.

@NIGazette

editor@northislandgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter