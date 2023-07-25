Port Hardy council decides against amending harbour bylaw due to ‘safety issues’

The bylaw states that no fueling is permitted via fuel trucks within the harbour facilities

Port Hardy council took a good look at amending a harbour bylaw during their July 11 meeting, but ultimately decided against it.

A staff report from Chief Administrative Officer Heather Nelson-Smith was included in the agenda for discussion, where she noted that currently, Harbour Regulations bylaw No. 10-2011 section 10.13 states that “No fueling is permitted via fuel trucks within the harbour facilities.”

Nelson-Smith’s report then stated that the Ministry of Finance has recently added fish farming to the exemptions for farmers under specific acts, and that specifically, “what this means is that coloured or marked fuel is exempt from carbon taxes.”

A letter was received by the district from Oban Ventures requesting a change to the bylaw “so that Oban Ventures can purchase marked fuel for their fishing vessels exempt from the Carbon Tax and the Provincial Motor Fuel Tax,” read Nelson-Smith’s report. “The fuel dock in Port Hardy does not supply marked fuel. It has indicated an unwillingness to add this capacity, so they can only access it via fuel truck delivery.”

The report says that local fuel providers can restrict vessels from access to marine-marked fuel at their facilities, “including supply, and depth of marina for smaller vessels. However, there is indication of a willingness to achieve success through alternatives through the private dealer.”

“Discussions with the Ministry of Finance regarding the rebate/exception program indicate that farming/fishing vessels may access unmarked fuel for 3cpl,” added Nelson-Smith.

According to the report, “In the past, the district implemented the no fuelling regulation due to previous incidents. The location where boats will fuel up by truck is the Seine Floats, as the Seagate Pier can not handle the weight capacity. Travelling to the Seine floats through an already congested residential area with limited road widths, steep banks and a narrow road surface is a risk.”

She noted that if the district relaxes the provision “of fuelling at our harbours, it will mean that all vessels will have the opportunity to access the same services.”

The harbour is a leased Small Craft Harbour facility.

“Our Head Lease permits the district to set regulations for the facility, including fuelling; our property insurance would permit it, and the premium would be affected due to the increased risk. Our Harbour Masters, a contractor, assume the liability insurance for our harbour facilities, and their insurance will be impacted.”

Nelson-Smith noted that should council consider amending Bylaw 10-2011, “insurance will increase, and agreements with the harbour masters to oversee this activity would increase their liability and costs, which will be transferred to the district. Costs for the use would be recoverable in user fees. However, this may mean no significant savings to the requestor once all of the costs are factored in, including spill control and mitigation, emergency response training, accidents and potential misuse of facilities.”

She added that council should also “consider the effects on the neighbourhood and local road infrastructure by increasing the traffic and weight in the area” and then listed two options for council to choose from.

1. Receive and file the request (do nothing).

2. Amend bylaw to include fuelling at the harbour facilities.

Nelson-Smith concluded by warning council that “as mentioned in the financial portion of this report, the cost of delivering the change of service at the harbour, increased costs on infrastructure, training, capacity, and increased concerns with traffic impacts to the residential neighbourhood.”

Port Hardy Mayor Pat Corbett-Labatt confirmed in a phone interview with the Gazette that council chose not to amend the bylaw, citing “safety issues.”

She added that Coastal Mountain Fuels across the bay is going to be bringing in marked fuel for “any boats that want to use it.”

