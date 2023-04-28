Port Hardy council discusses relocating ‘the carrot’ monument away from Carrot Park

The 1970s ‘carrot campaign’ forced the government to keep its promises of a completed highway

Will the District of Port Hardy be relocating the carrot monument away from Carrot Park?

For those that don’t know, the big carrot with a chunk bitten out of it that’s located near the waterfront was placed there to mark the northern end of the island highway, and it’s regarded as a symbol of the government’s road building promises that were dangled in front of North Island settlers going all the way back to 1897.

The North Island’s 1970s ‘carrot campaign’ forced the government to keep its promises of a completed highway, which was eventually finished in 1979.

A letter regarding the monument, written by former councillor Leightan Wishart, was received by council for discussion at its April 25 meeting.

“As I recall from my time as a councillor for the District of Port Hardy there was discussion regarding the ‘carrot’ in Carrot Park and replacement of said carrot being it was beyond its life expectancy,” stated Wishart in his letter. “I haven’t heard any more in this regard but would like to suggest a new placement for the carrot should it be replaced.”

He noted the Filomi Days Society has discussed the matter and would like to request moving the carrot across the street to the end of the boulevard on Douglas Street.

“The current location of the carrot limits the use of the park for activities such as volleyball, soccer, etc. We would encourage council to consider moving the carrot,” he added.

“I actually really like this idea,” said Coun. Janet Dorward, noting the monument does crowd up the park a bit and that by moving it over to the space suggested on Douglas Street, “I think it would be great and it would still recognize the end of the highway appropriately.”

Coun. Brian Texmo agreed, stating, “I think it’s not going to hurt to move it across the street and it frees up a lot of space [in the park], and it’s not like we’re getting rid of it, we’re just relocating it across the street.”

Dorward asked what the cost for moving it would be. Mayor Pat Corbett-Labatt replied that the cost would likely be available in next year’s budget because “we’re not going to move the carrot without refurbishing it because it will probably fall apart.”

Coun. Fred Robertson put forth a motion to refer the request to next year’s budget process.

Coun. Dennis Dugas seconded it, and the rest of council also voted in favour of his motion.

