THOMAS KERVIN PHOTO Port Hardy council donates to Island Copper reunion.

Port Hardy council donates to Island Copper Mine Reunion

Coun. Janet Dorward recommended the district donate $300 to the reunion.

The District of Port Hardy agreed to give some cash to the Island Copper reunion.

Port Hardy council received a letter from Debbie Klatt, who is a past employee of Island Copper and has resided in Port Hardy for the past 41 years, asking for a donation to the Island Copper reunion event, which is being held May 24-26.

“We are setting our expectations high and are anticipating 300 people,” wrote Klatt. “Island Copper was a huge presence in Port Hardy for many years. Our committee has decided that we will need the Civic Centre to host the wine and appetizers evening on May 24 and a dinner/dance on May 25. A golf tournament will be held at Seven Hills Golf and Country Club on the 26th of May.”

Klatt added “A large majority of the ex-employees are now seniors with a reduced income and we are trying to think of ways to make the cost affordable for those wishing to travel to Port Hardy. On behalf of the Island Copper Reunion Organizing Committee, I am requesting a donation to help with the costs of this event. The town will benefit from hotel rentals, restaurants and purchases from local businesses.”

Coun. Janet Dorward recommended the district donate $300 to the reunion, which was approved by council.

According to an online blog post from former Island Copper mine manager Brian Welchman, “Island Copper Mine was located near Port Hardy at the northern end of Vancouver Island, and at it’s peak, employed almost 1,000 people. The bottom of the pit was 1320 ft deep (below sea level) at the end of the mine’s life. At the time, this was the lowest point on earth replacing the former lowest point which was adjacent to the Dead Sea. The tailings from the mine were discharged into Rupert Inlet. The mine was particularly close to the ocean and this required the construction of a large wall to maintain the safety of the pit. The pit was flooded at the conclusion of mining in 1996. Environmental monitoring continues to this day, both in the pit and the adjacent Rupert Arm. Monitoring of the inlet has shown that within two years the life of the inlet had recovered to pre-mine conditions, including the crab and prawn populations.The mine produced approximately 30,000 ton vessel leaden monthly with 27% copper. Other minerals extracted included, molybdenum, gold, silver and rhenium, were transported by trucks to market.”

Previous story
Wilson-Raybould complains she won’t be able to tell full SNC-Lavalin story

Just Posted

Port Hardy council donates to Island Copper Mine Reunion

Coun. Janet Dorward recommended the district donate $300 to the reunion.

PRESS RELEASE: It’s possible to reverse your diabetes

“Really, it’s quite simple, the things I had to do. It wasn’t hardship at all.”

VIDEO: Wounded Warrior Run 2019 kicks off journey on Northern Vancouver Island

The team left Carrot Park in Port Hardy at 7:30 a.m. on Feb. 25 in -6 weather conditions.

North Island Peewee Eagles outlast Kerry Park Islanders, win first game in best of three playoff finals

The Peewee Eagles are in for a dogfight against the Islanders in best of three playoff finals.

Port Alice Health Forum gets heated, residents deeply concerned about the loss of emergency medical care

Speakers expressed dissatisfaction with Island Health and BC Ambulance Services in general.

VIDEO: Eagle flies on the spot to hunt duck on Saanich Peninsula

‘I’ve never seen that before in my life’

Government, First Nations enter talks to avoid court action over Site C dam

The trial was expected to start in 2022

Wilson-Raybould complains she won’t be able to tell full SNC-Lavalin story

Former federal justice minister set to testify at justice committee on Wednesday

Fraser Health detained a patient illegally for a year, judge rules

The Delta woman was not allowed to contact a lawyer, denied access to a phone or the internet

B.C. premier says affordable housing crunch hurts growth, families, province

Horgan speaks to business leaders at Victoria Chamber of Commerce

House blocks Trump national emergency on wall

Representatives backed Democrats’ bill and voted 245-182 to block president

‘Double-bunking’ still a problem for B.C. provincial jails

Staff shortages have caused unit closures at some prisons

World’s most poisonous mushroom spreading in B.C.

The death cap mushroom is increasingly found in urban areas such as parks

B.C. shop owners to keep selling controversial ‘Golliwog’ dolls

Customer complains imported British-made black dolls with frizzy hair are racist

Most Read