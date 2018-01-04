DISTRICT OF PORT HARDY PHOTO Port Hardy council has agreed to have its wages reviewed in the new year.

Port Hardy council pay to be put under microscope

In May of each municipal election year, an independent committee is formed to review council pay.

Should Port Hardy council get a raise in the new year?

A staff report from Director of Corporate Services, Heather Nelson-Smith, regarding council renumeration was discussed at the District of Port Hardy’s last meeting of 2017.

“Historically, council renumeration is reviewed in each year in which a general election is conducted as per the district’s present and past council renumeration bylaws,” wrote Nelson-Smith in her report.

Port Hardy’s Bylaw No. 17-2011, section 2.4, states: “In May of each municipal election year, an independent committee will be formed to review council renumeration. The committee will be comprised of three district residents and any recommended increase in renumeration will become effective Jan. 1 of the following year.”

“Traditionally, three residents have been invited to participate on the Council Renumeration Committee (CRC),” added Nelson-Smith. “And once the participants have been confirmed, staff forwards to them, statistical information as to renumeration and expenses paid to mayors and councillors in other municipal jurisdictions in British Columbia, that can be used by the committee in conducting its review.”

Nelson-Smith recommended council “proceed with the formation of the CRC for the purposes of conducting the 2018 Council Renumeration Review, and once the committee has been confirmed, that staff provide it with the necessary background/research information to assist the committee in conducting its review.”

“Can we all come and cry when they’re doing their deliberations so they can see that we’re not earning a whole lot of money?” laughed Coun. Leightan Wishart.

Mayor Hank Bood added he has been on the committee in the past, “and the committee gets a lot of responses from UBCM (Union of British Columbia Municipalities) about what towns our size get paid, so at the end of the day they have a pretty good handle on what we should be making.”

Council passed Nelson-Smith’s recommendation unanimously.

Each year municipalities are required to release a Statement of Financial Information outlining remuneration and expenses of elected individuals as well as government employees paid over $75,000 a year.

Bood was paid $24,776.04 in 2016, while Port Hardy councillors were paid $10,323.40-$12,338.08 each. Port Hardy’s population in 2016 was 4,132.

Previous story
UPDATE: Pickup truck crossed centre line in fatal Sea-to-Sky collision

Just Posted

Port Hardy council pay to be put under microscope

In May of each municipal election year, an independent committee is formed to review council pay.

Mayor requests support of RDMW over police postings

Port Alice wants help to keep two RCMP officers living in the village

UPDATED: One dog dead in multiple Port Hardy cougar attacks

Conservation warning residents to be extra diligent

North Island 2018 Property Assessments below Island average

North Island properties fell short of the average 10 to 25 per cent increase

Port Hardy noise bylaw exception made for watermain replacement

Contractor allowed to begin working at 7:00 am on Sundays

Vancouver Island farm makes hay with B.C.’s first milk dispenser

‘We’ve compared it to refilling beer growlers’: owner

Vancouver Island farm makes hay with B.C.’s first milk dispenser

‘We’ve compared it to refilling beer growlers’: owner

Victoria father charged with murder of daughters appears in court

Andrew Berry, 43, charged with second-degree murder in deaths of Chloe, 6, and Aubrey Berry, 4

B.C. agriculture minister names committee to ‘revitalize’ ALR

Popham appoints nine farmers and agriculture policy experts to consult and make recommendations

B.C. cities named as top recommended places to visit

Expedia poll lists three B.C. locations on a recent survey they conducted

B.C. clown band member charged with smuggling $7M in drugs into Japan

Daniel Whitmore, of Iron Maiden tribute band Powerclown, was allegedly found with methamphetamine

‘A little more hope:’ ALS patients taking anti-psychotic drug in clinical trial

New trial offers chance to treat debilitating and ultimately deadly neural disease without a cure

Justin Trudeau hits the slopes in Golden

Family had spent a few days in Revelstoke

INTERACTIVE MAP: Follow the 2017 Tour de Rock

Follow the Tour de Rock, as they pedal more than 1,000 kilometres fundraising to combat paediatric cancer

Most Read