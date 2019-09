PHFR deployed two fire trucks and around a dozen firefighters to the building.

Port Hardy Fire Rescue (PHFR) received a call Monday night at the Providence Place Inn. Fire Chief Brent Borg noted there was no fire, but the building’s alarm had somehow activated and it is still undetermined as to why it went off. PHFR deployed two fire trucks and around a dozen firefighters to the building.

