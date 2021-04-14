Port Hardy Fire Rescue getting ready Friday night for a big weekend of training. (Adam Harding photo)

Port Hardy Fire Rescue getting ready Friday night for a big weekend of training. (Adam Harding photo)

Port Hardy Fire Rescue holds controlled burn on Highland Drive

The burning activities included nondestructive training fire scenarios on the Saturday.

Port Hardy Fire Rescue (PHFR), with participation from the BC Wildfire Service, conducted a controlled burn of an acquired structure (the old Port Hardy Baptist church) and vegetation for the purposes of firefighter training.

Burning activities were reviewed by the BC Ministry of Environment, District of Port Hardy, and BC Wildfire Service, and the activities were in compliance with applicable municipal and provincial laws and regulations.

The burning activities proposed a unique training opportunity for PHFR, the BC Wildfire Service, and the other North Island fire departments.

The burning activities included nondestructive training fire scenarios on the Saturday, enabling firefighters to practice skills related to interior fire suppression, while destructive burning on Sunday focused on techniques of “big fire, big water” as well as forest exposure protection using sprinklers and hose lays.

The controlled burn of the old Baptist church ended up being a huge success for the fire department.

A message from PHFR information officer Adam Harding

It goes without saying that this weekend we launched our community fire department forward by leaps and bounds.

We had a full complement of over 30 fully-qualified interior firefighters ready to take on any structure fire that can be thrown our way.

We are so incredibly grateful to the Port Hardy Baptist Church for donating this structure to us, which for the last six months has been used intensively for training by every department on the North Island.

Over 1,800 volunteer training hours have been undertaken at this building, including three weekend-long accredited training courses, all to improve the service our departments offer to the citizens of the North Island…

A huge thank you to everyone who brought this project together over the last six months. First and foremost to the Port Hardy Baptist Church, who originally approached us last fall with an offer to donate the building for training.

To Prepare4 / Rescue, our highly-skilled and professional trainers who delivered to us three separate courses in this building, undoubtedly and single-handedly bettering the professional abilities of the North Island departments.

To the District of Port Hardy for supporting us in this endeavour and helping us make this project happen.

To the BC Wildfire Service for their participation, cross-training, and forest protection skills and who helped from the get-go to make this happen.

To Port Hardy Bulldozing Ltd for provision of heavy equipment to control the fire today and ensure a clean burn.

To Aries Security for helping with scene security today during the burn.

To BC Emergency Health Services for having our backs and keeping us rehabilitated all weekend.

To Associated Fire Safety Group for lending us cutting edge training equipment including thermal imaging cameras and fire simulator panels to improve the realism of our training.

To Save-On-Foods for keeping our hardworking firefighters fed.

To the incredible spouses and partners of our volunteers who repeatedly support our firefighters with giving up weekends to train, and who helped run food and coffee to the scene this whole weekend.

To kph photography and her incredible skills for capturing today’s action as only she can.

To the neighbourhood (Elk Drive) for putting up with our loud and smoky shenanigans.

A special mention to Hyde Creek Volunteer Fire Department for participating this weekend and sharing the training opportunity.

And lastly, to our own firefighters and professional volunteers who donated more than 1,800 training hours, plus countless behind the scenes administration and preparation hours over the last six months at this training site to keep our community safe.

Have a story tip? Email: editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

firefirefighters

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Firefighters training on Saturday afternoon. (Adam Harding photo)

Firefighters training on Saturday afternoon. (Adam Harding photo)

The controlled burn on Sunday. (kph photography)

The controlled burn on Sunday. (kph photography)

Training Saturday night inside the old Port Hardy Baptist church. (Adam Harding photo)

Training Saturday night inside the old Port Hardy Baptist church. (Adam Harding photo)

Previous story
Two men filmed removing red dresses from trees on highway near Ladysmith
Next story
B.C. overdose deaths still rising five years after public health emergency declared

Just Posted

Photo collage of loved ones lost to substance use and overdose. (Photo courtesy Moms Stop The Harm)
B.C. overdose deaths still rising five years after public health emergency declared

Moms Stop the Harm calls on B.C. to provide safe supply in response to deadly illicit drug use

RCMP on scene yesterday at the altercation at the trailer park. (Submitted photo)
Violent altercation at Port Hardy trailer park

The suspect has been remanded in custody until their next court appearance on April 19.

Port Hardy Fire Rescue getting ready Friday night for a big weekend of training. (Port Hardy Fire Rescue photo)
Port Hardy Fire Rescue holds controlled burn on Highland Drive

The burning activities included nondestructive training fire scenarios on the Saturday.

Facebook screenshot of the sea lion on Holberg Road. (Greg Clarke Facebook video)
VIDEO: Sea lion spotted in bizarre area of remote Holberg Road

Greg Clarke was driving home on the Holberg Road Monday, April 12, when he saw a large sea lion.

Port Hardy Minor Hockey logo
Port Hardy Minor Hockey hands out year-end awards

The ‘Outstanding Parent Volunteer Award’ went to Kimberly Hunt and Blair Isaac.

Restaurant patrons enjoy the weather on a patio in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, April 5, 2021. The province has restricted indoor dining at all restaurants in B.C. due to a spike in COVID-19 numbers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C.’s COVID-19 indoor dining, drinking ban extending into May

Restaurant association says patio rules to be clarified

A grey whale off the coast of Vancouver Island is being monitored by Canadian and U.S. researchers, as it has developed lesions after being tagged last year. To try and prevent systemic infection from developing, the team administered antibiotics to the whale on March 31 and April 1. (Photo from the NOAA Fisheries website)
Grey whale off Vancouver Island develops lesions after being tagged, researchers monitor its condition

Canadian and U.S. whale experts administered antibiotics to the animal on March 31, April 1

A woman holds up a sign bearing a photograph of Morgan Goodridge during a memorial march to remember victims of overdose deaths in Vancouver on Saturday, August 15, 2020. The B.C. Coroners Service reported a record number of 175 overdose deaths related to illicit drugs in June. Approximately 5,000 people have died due to illicit-drug overdoses since a public health emergency was declared in 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Former health officials, advocates reflect on anniversary of B.C.’s overdose emergency

The year of the pandemic saw record-high overdose deaths

Sharis Carr, a nurse at the Aaron E. Henry Community Health Service Center in Clarksdale, Miss., holds a box containing doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday, April 7, 2021. The U.S. is recommending a “pause” in using the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
EXPLAINER: What’s known about COVID vaccines and rare clots

These are not typical blood clots – they’re weird in two ways

Titanic was the largest and most luxurious ship in the world. Photo provided and colourized by Jiri Ferdinand.
QUIZ: How much do you know about the world’s most famous shipwreck?

Titanic sank 109 years ago today, after hitting an iceberg

A man sustained burns to his body near this spot around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 13 in Courtenay. The fire was left of the pathway. The Station youth housing facility and city public works yard are to the right of the trail. Photo by Terry Farrell
Man catches fire sleeping while outdoors in downtown Courtenay

Firefighters say man still burning when they arrived after he fell asleep next to his fire

Two men were seen removing red dresses alongside the Island Highway in Oyster Bay. (Submitted photo)
Two men filmed removing red dresses from trees on highway near Ladysmith

Activists hung the dresses to raise awareness for Vancouver Island’s Murdered/Missing Women & Girls

B.C. Premier John Horgan speaks at the B.C. legislature. (B.C. government)
Tougher COVID-19 restrictions in B.C., including travel, still ‘on the table’: Horgan

John Horgan says travel restrictions will be discussed Wednesday by the provincial cabinet

John Albert Buchanan was found guilty of manslaughter in the 2017 death of Richard Sitar. Pictured here, Buchanan walking to the court in Nanaimo last year. (Karl Yu/News Bulletin)
Six years including time served for Nanaimo man in bludgeoning death

John Albert Buchanan sentenced in B.C. Supreme Court in Nanaimo for death of Richard Sitar

Most Read