Port Hardy Fire Rescue hoses down structure fire in Fort Rupert

Four trucks and 14 fire fighters were on scene for the call.

Port Hardy Fire Rescue were called to a structure fire last night (Aug. 23) in Fort Rupert. (Port Hardy Fire Rescue photo)

Port Hardy Fire Rescue was called in for a structure fire in Fort Rupert last night (Aug. 23).

The call came in just after 8:00 p.m., said Fire Information Officer Adam Harding, who noted he was first on scene followed by Engine 14 from Hall 2.

One person was cared for by BC Emergency Health Services and was transported to hospital for non life threatening injuries.

“The hall 2 crew mounted a quick attack and knocked the fire down,” he said. “Thanks to quick work by all crews the house was saved and there were no further injuries.”

PHFR cleaned up the scene and then headed back home before 10:00 p.m. Four trucks and 14 firefighters were on scene for the call.

