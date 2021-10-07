Port Hardy Fire Rescue knocks down another late night apartment fire

Damage was limited mostly to the exterior of a single unit at Highland Manor

Port Hardy Fire Rescue (PHFR) was busy putting out another apartment fire last night.

Flames broke out on the lower level of Highland Manor around 11:30 p.m. Roughly 15 firefighters arrived on scene to put out the fire and were there for approximately two hours while completing overhaul and full extinguishment.

“Damage was limited mostly to the exterior of a single unit, which was vacant at the time,” said PHFR in a Facebook post. “The cause of the fire is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP.”

PHFR also noted on Facebook it is set to reach or exceed a volume of 250 calls this year, “the most ever responded to by PHFR, and an increase of 30 per cent above our second busiest year of 2020.”

As such, PHFR is currently recruiting a new batch of volunteers to help maintain protective emergency services in Port Hardy.

“Have you thought about stepping up to help your community? Do you have a daughter, son, friend, partner, grandchild or someone you know who has the time, commitment, energy, and passion to become a professional volunteer firefighter? Tell them to check out www.porthardyfire.ca/recruitment.”

PHFR is holding an orientation and recruitment information meeting tonight at Fire Hall No. 1 at 7:00 p.m.

@NIGazette

editor@northislandgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

firefirefighters