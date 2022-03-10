Port Hardy Fire Rescue knocks down structure fire near apartment building

The fire at Town Park Apartments. (Dana Rufus Facebook photo) The fire at Town Park Apartments. (Dana Rufus Facebook photo) The fire at Town Park Apartments. (Port Hardy Fire Rescue)

It was another late night for Port Hardy Fire Rescue.

Fire crews were quick to respond to a structure fire at Town Park Apartments yesterday evening (March 8), says PHFR Information Officer Adam Harding.

“The fire, which was located in a detached garage and storage shed, was quickly knocked down by crews upon the arrival of Ladder 17, which prevented spread to some other neighbouring structures and vehicles.”

Harding also noted the cause is currently unknown at this time.

All told, it took 17 firefighters about an hour and a half to contain the fire and then conduct an overhaul with Engine 10, Engine 14, and Rescue 12 also on scene.

“Thanks as always to our partners from BCEHS and the RCMP for their support, as well as to our crews for their hard work in containing the fire and preventing further damage,” added Harding.

