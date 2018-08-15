PORT HARDY FIRE RESCUE PHOTO

Port Hardy Fire Rescue knocks down wildland fire

PHFR members responded to the scene, located the fire, and contained it to the immediate area.

At approximately 1000 hrs on Saturday morning, Port Hardy Fire Rescue received a page for a wildland fire on a privately-managed woodlot south of town. PHFR members responded to the scene, located the fire, and contained it to the immediate area while BC Wildfire Service contract fallers were brought to the scene. Upon arrival, the fallers fell a single, burning tree to allow full extinguishment by the firefighters. Thanks to a joint effort by the landowner, firefighters, the BC Wildfire Service, Blue Thunder Falling, and A&W for keeping the firefighters fed, the fire was quickly contained, extinguished, and dealt with in just over eight hours.

– News release from Port Hardy Fire Rescue Facebook page

B.C. declares state of emergency as wildfires rage

More than 3,300 firefighters are battling more than 500 fires

