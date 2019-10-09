THOMAS KERVIN FILE PHOTO OF COUNCIL The District of Port Hardy live-streamed its first ever council meeting on Oct. 8.

Port Hardy is the first North Island community to live-stream council meetings

The Oct. 8 regular meeting of council was the agreed upon date for council’s first ever live-stream.

The District of Port Hardy is the first North Island community to truly embrace the digital age by live-streaming its council meetings.

District staff broke the news on its Facebook page last week, announcing that the Oct. 8 regular meeting of council would be the date for the first ever live-streamed meeting.

Port Hardy’s Chief Administrative Officer Allison McCarrick noted the decision to live-stream meetings came about because “it is a goal of council to engage with the public more, so staff asked if they would be in favour of live-streaming and they thought it would be great.”

McCarrick added that “at this time it (live-streaming) will be used for regular council meetings only” and that the district did not have to amend or create any bylaws to actually start live-streaming the meetings.

As for the rest of the Tri-Port area, Port McNeill council previously held discussions on live-streaming meetings back in July, but Mayor Gaby Wickstrom said they weren’t able to figure out a way to host the streams due to the town’s website not having the capacity to do so.

Staff was supposed to report back to council on cost and other options for live-streaming at the town’s Aug. 19 meeting, but that did not happen. Multiple attempts to contact Port McNeill’s Chief Administrative Officer Pete Nelson-Smith regarding why staff did not report back went unanswered.

Wickstrom, however, did state that once the town’s website is finally upgraded, council will be “eager to further our transparency and will look for a suitable online platform to compliment our new site.”

Port Alice staff stated the village won’t be getting into the business of live-streaming meetings primarily due to financial reasons, as well as there just not being enough interest from the residents.

Alert Bay staff noted the village is interested in how Port Hardy’s streaming goes, but need to see if they have the internet capability to do the same.

The Regional District of Mount Waddington did not respond when asked about live-streaming meetings.

@NIGazette
editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Mental health impacts job performance of 61% of young adults: study

Just Posted

OPINION: The importance of community partners in the delivery of health and care services

Share your vision of health care at the Kwa’lilas Hotel on Wednesday, October 9th from 6:00-8:00 p.m.

Awil’gola event

Vancouver Island Regional Library (VIRL) is showcasing Indigenous people, cultures, customs, and… Continue reading

Port Hardy RCMP says it was acid spill that shut down Port Alice Highway

“The vehicle was transporting acid from the Port Alice mill”

47th annual Port Hardy Chamber of Commerce and Business Excellence Awards

Congratulations to all of the 2019 Business Excellence Awards Recipients!

North Island Midget Eagles fall to Clippers in final preseason tiering game

“It was the tale of two games, really,” said head coach Ryan Handley.

Conservation officers searching for owners of aggressive dogs behind Victoria deer attack

Deer euthanized after dog attack on Bear Mountain on Friday

Vancouver Island father who killed daughters to make first court appearance since conviction

Andrew Berry to appear by video to set a sentencing date

Man arrested for allegedly dealing drugs near group of toddlers at SkyTrain station

Drugs found by officers believed to be a mix of methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl

B.C. premier confident Surrey MLA can ‘clear the air’ in RCMP investigation

Jinny Sims said Monday she is not prepared to venture a guess on the nature of the investigation

Alleged $20K typo at centre of condo sale lawsuit between B.C. couple, notary

Semi-retired couple has countered lawsuit about overpayment with allegations of negligence

Man, 19, arrested after gun reported at SFU’s Burnaby campus

RCMP say the man was wearing a ball cap with the RCMP logo on it

Okanagan Green Party candidate apologizes for Facebook post peddling 9/11 conspiracy

It’s not the first time Robert Mallalieu’s views have got himself into trouble

B.C. university instructor charged with assault, uttering threats, unlawful confinement

Julio Viskovich, 38, is facing the six charges, each stemming from an alleged incident in Kamloops

B.C. man’s truck found six years after he went missing

Police say there’s nothing suspicious about the case and foul play isn’t suspected

Most Read