Port Hardy post office windows smashed in with rocks

Anyone with information regarding the crime is asked to contact the Port Hardy RCMP at 250-949-6335

In what was a disturbing act of vandalism, numerous windows at the Port Hardy post office were smashed in with rocks.

“An employee of the post office reported that, sometime overnight between April 19 and April 20, three windows were broken as a results of rocks being thrown,” confirmed Port Hardy’s acting detachment commander Cpl. Martin Giguere. “Port Hardy RCMP frontline members looked at the scene for potential evidence and also canvassed the neighbourhood and nearby businesses for witnesses and video surveillance.”

Giguere added the suspect(s) has yet to be identified, and anyone with information regarding the crime is asked to contact the Port Hardy RCMP at 250-949-6335 or to contact Crimestoppers.

@NIGazette

editor@northislandgazette.com

Canada PostCrimeRCMP



