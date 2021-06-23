Alie Addison gets ready to braid Garth Holden’s hair with rainbow colours in honour of Pride month. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)

Alie Addison gets ready to braid Garth Holden's hair with rainbow colours in honour of Pride month. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)

Port Hardy Pride hosts vehicle procession June 26

The procession is a way to celebrate diversity and inclusion

Port Hardy Pride’s annual vehicle procession will be held Saturday, June 26.

The procession will be leaving at 12 p.m. from the Port Hardy Secondary School parking lot. Please decorate your vehicle before arriving and stay in your vehicle while the procession is marshalled. The procession will follow the same route as of the high school graduation.

The procession is a way to celebrate diversity and inclusion, as the month of June is Pride month for many communities in Canada. It is important to acknowledge their history, the hardships they have endured, and the progress that has been made.

