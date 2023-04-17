Port Hardy RCMP announce multiple charges from undercover drug trafficking investigation

‘This operation is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our officers…’

The Port Hardy RCMP announced the successful completion of an undercover drug trafficking investigation that has resulted in multiple charges against individuals involved in the illegal drug trade.

“This operation was conducted over the course of several months by undercover officers in collaboration with various law enforcement agencies,” said Cpl. Alex Bérubé in a news release. “The operation was focused on identifying and apprehending drug traffickers who were operating in the Port Hardy area.”

According to Bérubé’s statement, on March 23, 47-year-old Jason Dow and 40-year-old Jerry Coburn from Port Hardy have been charged with various drug-related offences, including possession and trafficking of a controlled substance.

“This operation is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our officers in identifying and addressing the issues that are affecting our community,” said Cst. Nico Dupuy of the Port Hardy RCMP. “These drugs have had a catastrophic effect on communities across the province. They are ruining people’s health, breaking up families and having a detrimental effect on our younger population. We are committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of our residents and will continue to work tirelessly to combat drug trafficking in our town.”

The Port Hardy RCMP is actively working to address the issues related to drug trafficking in the community, and is asking residents to report any suspicious activity to Port Hardy RCMP at 250-949-6335.

