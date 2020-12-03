Port Hardy RCMP catch shoplifting suspect who allegedly stole over $500 worth of clothing from local store

The suspect was eventually released with multiple conditions and to attend court in February of 2021

The Port Hardy RCMP caught a shoplifting suspect who allegedly stole over $500 worth of clothing from N49 Outfitters.

On Dec. 1, staff from the local Port Hardy clothing store reported the theft to the RCMP immediately after it happened.

“Surveillance of the incident appeared to show a masked male walking around the store shoving coats under his own coat before leaving on foot,” stated Port Alice RCMP Const. Rebekah Draht via news release. “Staff not only provided the footage to the RCMP but also posted a photo of the male on their own social media account.”

According to Draht, the following day, an officer was driving downtown Port Hardy when a concerned citizen flagged him down. “The individual stated that the male shoplifter from the previous day was currently walking down the street and pointed him out,” she said. “The officer, who recognized the male in question from multiple previous police interactions, arrested the suspect for Theft Under $5000. The male was eventually released with multiple conditions and to attend court in February of 2021. Due to privacy regulations, the male’s name cannot be released at this time.”

The Port Hardy RCMP would like to thank the public for their assistance.

“Without both the post from the clothing store’s social media account and the tips from the public, locating and identifying the suspect would have been much more difficult,” added Draht.

