Port Hardy RCMP confirm no shots were fired last night during apprehension of suspect

The suspect was promptly arrested, although there was no firearm or other weapon located

The Port Hardy RCMP has announced that social media posts alluding to an active shooter and/or shooting in the area of Grey Street last night (Aug. 2) are not true.

“On Aug. 2, 2022 at around 7:45 p.m., Port Hardy RCMP officers responded to the area of Grey Street after getting a 9-1-1 call indicating that someone may be in a possession of a gun in the bush,” said Cpl. Alex Bérubé in a statement to media. “Frontline officers attended to contain the area and located a man matching the description provided of the suspect. The suspect was promptly arrested, although there was no firearm or other weapon located.”

“We can confirm that there were no shots fired,” stated Staff Sgt. Andrew Phillips of Port Hardy RCMP. “We would like to urge the community to be careful with the information they post online to avoid unnecessary confusion and panic.”

Port Hardy RCMP have interviewed the 9-1-1 caller and continues to investigate the circumstances around this report.

If you have any information, please contact the Port Hardy RCMP at 250-949-6335.

@NIGazette

editor@northislandgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CrimeRCMP