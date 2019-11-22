NORTH ISLAND GAZETTE FILE PHOTO Port Hardy RCMP Cpl. Chris Voller (right) received an award of valour at the 38th annual Police Honours Night at Government House.

Port Hardy RCMP Cpl. Chris Voller earns Award of Valour

Voller earned the award for jumping on board a moving fishing boat in order to gain control of it.

Port Hardy RCMP Cpl. Chris Voller received an Award of Valour at the 38th annual Police Honours Night at Government House, where in total 114 law enforcement members were recognized for their bravery and dedication.

Voller earned the award for jumping on board a moving fishing boat in order to gain control of it and assess the unresponsive operator.

RELATED: Drunken fishing boat operator arrested

Back in December of 2018, Port Hardy RCMP attended the local marina and were informed that the boat in question had since departed the bay area and was approximately four miles north of Port Hardy, still being operated erratically.

Thanks to assistance from the coast guard, two Port Hardy RCMP members were transported out to the fishing boat where they were able to observe a male seated at the helm, but he appeared to be slumped over and non-responsive. The coast guard unsuccessfully signalled the fishing boat with its horn in an effort to gain the operator’s attention. At this point the fishing boat was travelling quickly and continually turning to the right in a circle that appeared to be less than 200 metres in circumference. There was concern for the well-being of the operator as he was non-responsive and clearly not in control of the boat. A decision was made to board the still moving boat in order to bring it under control and ascertain the medical condition of those on board.

The coast guard ship came along side the fishing boat trying to match its speed and turning radius which proved difficult due to the large wake being put off.

The coast guard ship was able to get along side the fishing boat close enough to allow Voller and a coast guard member to jump aboard. Voller was able to safely remove the boat operator from the helm while the coast guard member brought the fishing boat under control.

“It takes a special kind of person to serve in law enforcement, those who know the dangers and challenges of their profession but remain committed to serve with pride and never shy away from their duty,” said Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General.

He added the “honourees are examples of that commitment in action and on behalf of all British Columbians, we thank officers just like them all across the province for their immeasurable contributions to public safety.”

@NIGazette
editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
UPDATE: Deer that may have been hunted in area known for chronic wasting disease located

Just Posted

Port Hardy RCMP Cpl. Chris Voller earns Award of Valour

Voller earned the award for jumping on board a moving fishing boat in order to gain control of it.

Bradshaw’s Photo Highlight: Old growth

In these two images I used the path through the forest to lead the eye.

Port McNeill council debates agreement with chamber of commerce

The chamber proposed a ‘Fee for Service Agreement’ at an annual cost to the town of $5,000.

Salvation Army’s kettle campaign kicks off Nov. 21 in the North Island

The Salvation Army still needs more volunteers to help make the campaign easier to run.

New Port McNeill-Alert Bay-Sointula hybrid ferry sets sail for B.C.

Two Island Class ferries are on their way from Romania

Fashion Fridays: Holiday outfits on a budget

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Eagles congregate around Salish Sea for one last feast before period of famine

Mountainaire Avian Rescue Society preparing to receive birds in need of care

Smudging in B.C. classroom did not affect Christian family’s faith, says school district lawyer

Lawyers make closing arguments in a Port Alberni case about the Indigenous cultural practice

Canadian Forces member charged with possessing magic mushrooms in Comox

Master Cpl. Joshua Alexander, with the 407 Maritime Patrol Squadron, facing two drug related charges

Most B.C. residents, including those hit by 2018 storms, not prepared for outages: report

Create an emergency kit, BC Hydro says, and report all outages or downed lines

Study finds microplastics in all remote Arctic beluga whales tested

Lead author Rhiannon Moore says she wasn’t expecting to see so many microplastics so far north

Services needed in B.C. for early-onset Alzheimer’s disease patients: doctor, advocates

More patients are being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s at an earlier age

Nanaimo man caught with more than 200,000 child porn images to be sentenced

Crown says Aaron Macrae recorded video of children on buses and at his workplace

UPDATE: Deer that may have been hunted in area known for chronic wasting disease located

Conservation officers made urgent request for any info about hunters thought to be from Nanaimo

Most Read