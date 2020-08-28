Port Hardy RCMP has online crime reporting available

Did you know that the BC RCMP receives over 1 million calls for service a year? That’s nearly half the total received by the RCMP across the country!

The online crime reporting tool will provide residents a way to submit reports of certain non-emergency crimes online and receive file numbers immediately for their records and submission for insurance claims. The system serves a dual purpose of allowing our frontline personnel – police dispatchers and officers – to dedicate their time to respond to more serious crimes or emergencies and complete required administrative tasks.

Chief Superintendent Dave Attfield, Deputy Criminal Operations Officer, says, This system is not new to the BC RCMP. While several detachments had tested the tool a few years ago, we are confident that we have made improvements to the system to be able to implement it in several pilot communities. We are always looking for ways to modernizing our policing operations and continue to improve our efforts in responding to calls for service. This project will help us with those goals so our frontline personnel can focus on higher priority calls and also gives our residents an alternative and immediate way to report less serious offences. If successful, we will make the system available to other communities policed by the RCMP across British Columbia.

Residents and business owners from these pilot communities, with a valid email address, will be able to use the online crime reporting tool to report a crime that meets the following criteria:

Your report will not require a follow up by a police officer

You have no witness nor suspect, unless it is a driving complaint

You have lost something that costs less than $5000

Someone has stolen something from you that costs less than $5000

Someone has vandalized your property or car and it will cost less than $5000 to repair it

There are no items involving personal identity, firearms, licence plates or decals

The system is accessible from the detachment website https://www.rcmp-grc.gc.ca/detach/en/d/158 under Report a Crime.

