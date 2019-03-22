BLACK PRESS FILE PHOTO The Port Hardy RCMP issued a warning after an overdose that could have possibly involved bad drugs.

Port Hardy RCMP issues warning about recent overdose

“Our primary concern is public safety. We are urging the public to be aware of what is circulating.”

A recent overdose that possibly involved bad drugs has forced the Port Hardy RCMP to issue a warning to residents.

“The RCMP are warning residents about the dangers of illicit drugs and that they may be mixed with unknown substances,” said Media Resource Officer Cst. Rebekah Draht via press release. “Our primary concern is public safety. We are urging the public to be aware of what is circulating and take the necessary steps to protect themselves and others.”

Draht noted it is “also important to know that the public is protected under the Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act. This act provides legal protection for individuals who experience or who witness an overdose and call emergency services for help. The purpose of this act, by protecting those who call, is to help prevent further deaths due to overdoses; however, the act does not provide legal protection against more serious offences such as outstanding warrants or production and trafficking of controlled substances.”

If anyone has any knowledge concerning tainted drugs on the North Island, please contact the Port Hardy RCMP at 250-949-6335. If you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit their web site at www.crimestoppers.ca. They are open 24/7. Crime Stoppers is anonymous and does not subscribe to call display and calls are not traced or recorded. You do not have to give your name, address or telephone number and you do not need to testify in court.

