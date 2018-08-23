Port Hardy RCMP looking for owner of ring found near Storey’s Beach

The RCMP are requesting that the rightful owner please come to the Port Hardy detachment.

A ring (not the one pictured above) was found nearby Storey's Beach on the BC day long weekend. The RCMP are requesting the owner please stop by the Port Hardy detachment and claim it.

Did you lose a ring near Storey’s Beach?

“On August 16, 2018, someone turned in a found ring at the Port Hardy Detachment. The ring was found near Storey’s Beach on or about BC day long weekend,” stated Cpl. Martin Giguere of the Port Hardy RCMP.

The RCMP are requesting that the rightful owner please come to the Port Hardy detachment, located at 7355 Columbia Street, with a description of the ring.

A picture of the ring with identifiable marks or descriptors would be of great assistance in confirming ownership of the ring.

– with files from the Port Hardy RCMP