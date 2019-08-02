BLACK PRESS FILE PHOTO

Port Hardy RCMP looking to solve theft crime

If your information leads to an arrest or charge you may be eligible for a cash award of up to $2000

The Port Hardy RCMP are still on the hunt for the suspect(s) who broke into a business on Beaver Harbour Road back on the July 13 weekend.

“Multiple storage lockers were broken into and various items taken,” noted Port Hardy RCMP Cst. Rebekah Draht via press release. “According to the complainants, it is believed the offence occurred sometime over the previous weekend. The owners of the facility have since increased security, including adding multiple security cameras and more lighting. The investigation is ongoing.”

If anyone has knowledge of this crime or any other or who is responsible, please contact the Port Hardy RCMP at 250-949-6335. If you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit their web site at www.crimestoppers.ca. They are open 24/7. Crime Stoppers is anonymous and does not subscribe to call display and calls are not traced or recorded. You do not have to give your name, address or telephone number and you do not need to testify in court. If your information leads to an arrest or charge you may be eligible for a cash award of up to $2000.00.

@NIGazette
editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Bear spray, bullets among hazards that have caused fires at B.C. recycling depots

Just Posted

The Malcolm Island Artist’s Collective holds pop-up art show and sale

There was a wide range of media, styles and approaches included in the show

Bradshaw’s Photo Highlight: Varney Bay eagle

“I photographed this new eagle just further down the inlet from the mill”

Trudeau praises actions of coast guard in help with deadly float plane crash

Four people, including pilot, were killed while five survived when plane went down near Port Hardy

Heavy rainfall to drench B.C.’s south coast

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement ahead of unseasonably strong front

Transportation Safety Board investigating fatal float plane crash on Addenbroke Island

Canada’s Transportation Safety Board investigators have been deployed to Addenbroke Island where… Continue reading

Fashion Fridays: Simply Beautiful Editor Box

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Bear spray, bullets among hazards that have caused fires at B.C. recycling depots

Recycling BC says that hazardous materials mixed in with paper, plastics are dangerous to workers

B.C. MLA renews call for law against gay ‘conversion therapy’

‘If you are gay, you do not need to be fixed’

Breastless Friends Forever: How breast cancer brought four B.C. women together

They met during chemotherapy. Now they’re inseparable

Blaney advocates for seniors ministry, strategy

In a cabinet shuffle last year, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appointed Hamilton… Continue reading

Federal leaders’ debates conflicts with countrywide environment panel in October

The two sides are looking at options to resolve the scheduling conflict

VIDEO: Good Samaritan climbs B.C. tree to rescue eagle impaled on branch

Injured raptor now under care of BC Wildlife Park in Kamloops

21 Northern B.C. mayors urge Ottawa to help struggling forest industry

Letter aims to seek assistance through federal programs to deal with the crisis

Highway to Tofino reopens ahead of long weekend after second rockslide in two days

Drivers have been held up for hours because of construction work at Kennedy Hill

Most Read