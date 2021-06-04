Port Hardy RCMP nab impaired drivers throughout the month of May

The Port Hardy RCMP are continuing to crack down on impaired drivers out on the roads in the North Island.

“May 22 was National Impaired driving enforcement day,” stated Port Alice RCMP Cst. Rebekah Draht via news release. “During the month of May, Port Hardy RCMP targeted impaired drivers.”

With the assistance of the Integrated Impaired Driving Unit, the following stats were achieved in May:

24 hour prohibitions: 6;

12 hour prohibitions: 1; and

Immediate Roadside Prohibition (IRP): Three 90 day IRP’s, and one three day IRP.

“The Integrated Impaired Driving Unit’s mission is to apprehend alcohol and drug impaired drivers and other criminal offences,” said Draht. “They conduct many road checks, and check the sobriety of as many drivers as they can to promote traffic safety. Impaired driving is not strictly a night time issue which was illustrated by three of the four drug impairments occurring before 6 p.m., and a 90 day IRP occurring before 2 p.m.”

Draht released two recent impaired driving files, which can be read in full below.

On May 8, at approximately 11:16 p.m., a Port Hardy RCMP officer was conducting patrols in the area of Bear Cove boat launch in Port Hardy when they came upon a potential impaired driver. Police determined the driver’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by drugs and the driver was issued a 24-hour driving prohibition. The driver was prohibited from driving at the time of the incident and charges will be forwarded. The impaired portion of the incident is still under investigation and additional charges might be sought.

On May 19 at approximately 8 p.m., a Port Hardy RCMP officer was conducting patrols in the area of Highway 19 and Byng Road in Port Hardy when they recognized someone driving who they knew did not have a driver’s licence. Police conducted a traffic stop and the driver had an odour of liquor on their breath. Police read an Approved Screening Device Demand and the driver provided a sample of breath that registered a FAIL. The driver was issued a 90-day driving prohibition and 30-day vehicle impoundment.

“The RCMP remains committed to enforcing this high-risk driving behaviour and are reminding the public to call 911 to report suspected impaired drivers in their community,” added Draht.

RELATED: Port Hardy crime stats slightly increase over first quarter of 2021

@NIGazette

editor@northislandgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Crimeimpaired driving