Port Hardy RCMP need help locating the driver involved in a hit and run

A man was struck by a vehicle in Port Hardy and the RCMP are looking for the driver.

“At approximately 9:00 PM on February 28th a male flagged down an off duty police officer regarding a pedestrian hit and run on the ball fields near Park Drive in Port Hardy,” said Cst. Rebekah Draht via press release. “According to witnesses on scene, a truck was driving erratically and doing doughnuts on the ball field. When the victim went to speak with the young male driver to ask him to stop, the driver hit him with the truck before leaving the scene. The injured man was taken to the hospital with possible head and neck injuries.”

The vehicle is described as such:

2008 to 2012 red Ford F350

Possible flat bed or wood side panelling

Raised suspension

Believed to be a young male driver

If anyone has knowledge of this crime or any other or who is responsible, please contact the Port Hardy RCMP at 250-949-6335. If you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit their web site at www.crimestoppers.ca. They are open 24/7. Crime Stoppers is anonymous and does not subscribe to call display and calls are not traced or recorded. You do not have to give your name, address or telephone number and you do not need to testify in court. If your information leads to an arrest or charge you may be eligible for a cash award of up to $2000.00.

– North Island Gazette staff