Port Hardy RCMP on the hunt for more information about suspicious fire

The Port Hardy RCMP are looking for more information about a suspicious fire that happened Friday, May 21.

“In the evening of May 21, police were dispatched to a structure fire on the Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda-xw’s Indigenous community,” says a news release from Port Alice RCMP Cst. Rebekah Draht. “Officers arrived on scene and observed the fire had started in a backyard shed.”

According to Draht, the fire caused “extensive damage to the shed and a neighbouring residence, fortunately nobody was injured. The fire is believed to be suspicious and is still under investigation.”

If anyone has knowledge of this incident or any other or who is responsible, please contact the Port Hardy RCMP at 250-949-6335. If you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit their web site at www.crimestoppers.ca. They are open 24/7. Crime Stoppers is anonymous and does not subscribe to call display and calls are not traced or recorded. You do not have to give your name, address or telephone number and you do not need to testify in court. If your information leads to an arrest or charge you may be eligible for a cash award of up to $2000.00.

