Port Hardy RCMP request assistance in tracking down shoplifter

The RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance identifying the female.

The Port Hardy RCMP are on the hunt for a shoplifter.

“In the afternoon of February 21 an employee at the Source reported an incident of shoplifting,” stated Cst. Rebekah Draht via press release. “According to the employee, the unknown female stole a pair of headphones before attempting to leave the store. However, the female was chased down by the employee and the headphones were successfully retrieved. The RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance identifying the female.”

If anyone has knowledge of this crime or any other or who is responsible, please contact the Port Hardy RCMP at 250-949-6335. If you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit their web site at www.crimestoppers.ca. They are open 24/7. Crime Stoppers is anonymous and does not subscribe to call display and calls are not traced or recorded. You do not have to give your name, address or telephone number and you do not need to testify in court. If your information leads to an arrest or charge you may be eligible for a cash award of up to $2000.00.

