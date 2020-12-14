Port Hardy RCMP requesting assistance solving a theft

On December 10, 2020 at a little before midnight, staff at the Supreme Convenience store in Port Hardy reported a theft. Staff stated that a male had entered the store and asked for two cartons of cigarettes. When the cashier brought the packs to him, the male proceeded to take the cigarettes without paying and threatened to hurt the cashier if she followed him outside. The male didn’t appear to have any weapons and at no time did he threaten to use one. The male then left in a black SUV. Officers arrived on scene soon after but were unable to locate the suspect. Officers were able to obtain a photo of the suspect from security footage as well as a description from the witnesses.

The male is described as:

Caucasian

5’6

Bald

Wearing black hoodie and blue jeans

Driving a black SUV (unknown make or model)

If anyone has knowledge of this crime or any other or who is responsible, please contact the Port Hardy RCMP at 250-949-6335. If you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit their web site at www.crimestoppers.ca. They are open 24/7. Crime Stoppers is anonymous and does not subscribe to call display and calls are not traced or recorded. You do not have to give your name, address or telephone number and you do not need to testify in court. If your information leads to an arrest or charge you may be eligible for a cash award of up to $2000.00.

