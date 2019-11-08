TYSON WHITNEY PHOTO Port Hardy Fire Rescue firefighters were on the scene Monday, Nov. 4 behind the Lindsay Manor apartments extinguishing the maintenance shed.

Port Hardy RCMP says fires are ‘suspicious’

If you know who is responsible, please contact the Port Hardy RCMP at 250-949-6335.

The Port Hardy RCMP are currently in the middle of investigating two reports of suspicious fires.

Cst. Rebekah Draht issued a press release, noting the fires were located “in the Highview Road/Granville Street area… Both incidents resulted in property damage with the second incident involving a maintenance shed that was burnt to the ground. Thankfully, nobody has been hurt.”

If anyone has knowledge of this crime or any other or who is responsible, please contact the Port Hardy RCMP at 250-949-6335. If you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit their web site at www.crimestoppers.ca. They are open 24/7. Crime Stoppers is anonymous and does not subscribe to call display and calls are not traced or recorded. You do not have to give your name, address or telephone number and you do not need to testify in court.

If your information leads to an arrest or charge you may be eligible for a cash award of up to $2000.00.

