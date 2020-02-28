Port Hardy RCMP still looking for suspect in liquor store break and enter theft

A brazen thief smashed in the front window of the Port Hardy BC Liquor Store and stole multiple bottles of alcohol.

According to a news release from Port Hardy RCMP Cst. Rebekah Draht, the theft happened around midnight back on Jan. 28, 2020.

“Staff members at that location advised police that they were watching a remote video of a suspect leaving the establishment with a red bag,” Draht stated. “Upon arriving on scene, police discovered that the front window of the store had been smashed open. The suspect then entered the store through the broken window and stole multiple bottles of alcohol. At this time, the gender of the suspect is unknown, but they appear to be slim, wearing lighter pants, and a dark hoodie with white writing/design on the front.”

If anyone has knowledge of this crime or any other or who is responsible, please contact the Port Hardy RCMP at 250-949-6335. If you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit their web site at www.crimestoppers.ca. They are open 24/7. Crime Stoppers is anonymous and does not subscribe to call display and calls are not traced or recorded. You do not have to give your name, address or telephone number and you do not need to testify in court. If your information leads to an arrest or charge you may be eligible for a cash award of up to $2000.00.

