Video footage of the suspect from the Port Hardy BC Liquor Store break in. (Submitted photo)

Port Hardy RCMP still looking for suspect in liquor store break and enter theft

The theft happened around midnight back on Jan. 28, 2020.

A brazen thief smashed in the front window of the Port Hardy BC Liquor Store and stole multiple bottles of alcohol.

According to a news release from Port Hardy RCMP Cst. Rebekah Draht, the theft happened around midnight back on Jan. 28, 2020.

“Staff members at that location advised police that they were watching a remote video of a suspect leaving the establishment with a red bag,” Draht stated. “Upon arriving on scene, police discovered that the front window of the store had been smashed open. The suspect then entered the store through the broken window and stole multiple bottles of alcohol. At this time, the gender of the suspect is unknown, but they appear to be slim, wearing lighter pants, and a dark hoodie with white writing/design on the front.”

If anyone has knowledge of this crime or any other or who is responsible, please contact the Port Hardy RCMP at 250-949-6335. If you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit their web site at www.crimestoppers.ca. They are open 24/7. Crime Stoppers is anonymous and does not subscribe to call display and calls are not traced or recorded. You do not have to give your name, address or telephone number and you do not need to testify in court. If your information leads to an arrest or charge you may be eligible for a cash award of up to $2000.00.

@NIGazette
editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Notorious B.C. fugitive to be extradited from California on murder charge
Next story
Lawyer gets house arrest for possessing child porn

Just Posted

Port Hardy RCMP still looking for suspect in liquor store break and enter theft

The theft happened around midnight back on Jan. 28, 2020.

‘Spacecapades’ Ice Carnival is coming to the Chilton Regional Arena in Port McNeill

‘Spacecapades’ will feature 18 different acts and an intermission in the middle of the show.

Bradshaw’s Photo Highlight: Otters in the water

“It seemed as though the older otters were more willing to be photographed”

Bantams win first game of playoff finals against Thunderbirds

“The team would appreciate a big show of support”

Port Hardy RCMP discuss reconciliation with First Nations

The RCMP “want to be emotionally respectful of the past while still trying to uphold the laws.”

VIDEO: B.C. woman helps father with ALS spend one last Valentine’s Day with his wife

A woman made a video of the day as a keepsake

Lawyer gets house arrest for possessing child porn

Maple Ridge resident gets nine-month term

Albertans react to explicit decal of energy company logo, girl resembling Greta Thunberg

Meanwhile, the company denies involvement

North Island College draft strategic plan available for feedback

North Island College is inviting the public to provide feedback on its… Continue reading

Notorious B.C. fugitive to be extradited from California on murder charge

Brandon Nathan Teixeira submitted to extradition during court proceedings Thursday in Sacramento

Canada prepared to monitor for community spread of COVID-19: Tam

The U.S. confirmed one case of the new coronavirus, or COVID-19, in California Thursday

Decade-long health care battle draws to a close today in B.C.

Dr. Brian Day began his battle a decade ago against the B.C. government

Speaker ‘will not tolerate illegal activity’ on B.C. legislature grounds, says chief of staff

Chief of staff to the B.C. speaker Alan Mullen says situation with demonstrators appears ‘fluid’

Conservative MP questions whether rail blockades constitute terrorism

Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett travelled to B.C. to meet Indigenous leaders

Most Read