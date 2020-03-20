Port Hardy RCMP taking precautions in response to COVID-19

The Port Hardy RCMP issued a news release stating in order to protect the public, they will be making the following temporary changes in response to COVID-19:

The Port Hardy Community Police Office will be closed to the public starting Monday, March 23, 2020 until further notice;

All front counter services including but not limited to; Civilian Fingerprinting Services, Criminal Record or Police Information checks and found property will not be conducted until further notice;

If you are exhibiting symptoms including fever, coughing and difficulty breathing, do not come to the Detachment for any police services; and

These changes are being taken as a preventative measure and do not affect 9-1-1 service or calls to our non-emergency police line, 250-949-6335. Both of those services continue to be offered 24-hours a day, 7 days a week.

“Our priority continues to be community safety and security and we are taking these measures to help ensure core policing duties will not be impacted,” stated Port Alice Cst. Rebekah Draht. “We appreciate your continued support and understanding.”

